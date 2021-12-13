Alarming footage shows teachers fighting for one dollar bills for their respective schools during the Sioux Falls Stampede hockey game.

The “Dash for Cash” event pitted teachers against each other to grab as many single dollar bills as possible in less than five minutes with the money going to classroom supplies, with the money donated by CU Mortgage Direct.

CU Mortgage Direct spokesperson said: “We thought it was an awesome group thing to do for the teachers. The teachers in this area, and any teacher, they deserve whatever the heck they get.”

