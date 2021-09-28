South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has hinted at a possible ban on eating dog meat, his office said, amid declining consumption and pressure from animal rights activists.

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea but restaurants that serve it are a dwindling business as younger people find dog meat a less appetizing dining option.

During a meeting with his prime minister on Monday, President Moon Jae-in asked “if it’s time to carefully consider” a ban, according to his office.

It’s unclear when a review would take place and when or whether a ban would be realized.