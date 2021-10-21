South Korea test-launched its first domestically produced space rocket on Thursday, with officials describing the moment as an “important step” in the country’s space program.

The Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, known as Nuri, took off from a site 310 miles south of Seoul.

President Moon Jae-in said the rocket completed its full flight sequence but failed in its goal of putting a dummy satellite in orbit.

Exciting footage from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute shows the 47-meter rocket soaring into the air as flames and smoke engulf the launchpad.

