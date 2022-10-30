Emergency workers in South Korea's capital carry bodies away from the scene of a stampede that has so far claimed at least 151 lives.

The victims of the stampede are mostly teenagers and adults in their 20s, according to officials.

More than 100 were injured during the incident after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said 74 of the dead have been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the remaining were being transported to a nearby gym so that workers could identify them.

