The Conservatives have held on to the seat of Southend West following a by-election triggered by the killing of Sir David Amess.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats, along with other mainstream political parties, chose not to contest the election meaning Tory candidate Anna Firth ran out a comfortable winner with 86% of the vote.

After her win, the newly-elected MP paid tribute to Mr Amess, who was stabbed to death in October 2021 during a constituency surgery.

Ms Firth called him a "passionate advocate" for Southend and a "truly exceptional MP".

