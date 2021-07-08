Watch live as SpaceX cargo craft undocks from the ISS

SpaceX's Dragon cargo spacecraft is scheduled to undock from the International Space Station today.

The departure of the CRS-22 craft was initially supposed to take place earlier this week, but it was delayed by the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa in Florida.

NASA released a statement on Monday confirming that extreme weather off the coast” forced them to push the undocking back, with high winds and heavy rains forecast to hit the carrier's landing site.

If the Dragon's departure from the ISS goes ahead as planned, it is expected to land in Florida waters via parachute in two days’ time.