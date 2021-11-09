A SpaceX Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts arrived back on earth after spending six months aboard the International Space Station.

In videos released by NASA, the capsule splash lands in the Gulf of Mexico to an applaud from Nasa engineers.

Greeting the returning astronauts, the Capsule Communicator said: “On behalf of SpaceX, welcome home to planet Earth.”

The vessel was located by boats using bright spotlights.

Another clip captures the vessel being successfully lifted out of the water and placed in the “Dragon’s Nest” aboard the recovery vessel.

