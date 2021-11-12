A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday (12 November) to settle into their new home where they’ll spend the next six months.

Their trip on the SpaceX Dragon capsule took 21 hours from when it left Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida .

The crew is made up of Nasa astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron as well as Matthias Maurer from the European Space Agency. Commander of the Dragon capsule Chari said it was “a pretty glorious sight” when the ISS came into view.