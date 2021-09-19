SpaceX Inspiration4 mission safely splashed down in the Atlantic off Florida’s coast last night (Saturday), after completing a three-day flight of the first all-civilian crew ever sent into Earth’s orbit.

The capsule - consisting of a billionaire e-commerce executive and three other private citizens - splash lands in the Atlantic to an eruption of cheers after blasting into orbit on Wednesday.

Crew Dragon’s capsule Resilience landed off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

From inside the capsule, Inspiration4 commander Jared Isaacman: “Thanks so much SpaceX, that was a heck of a ride for us and we’re just getting started!”