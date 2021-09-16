The first all-civilian flight by SpaceX successfully launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida and the four-person crew will spend three days in space before returning to Earth.

It is the first time a team made up entirely of ‘amateur astronauts’ have made it into space, and is a big breakthrough in the next frontier: space tourism.

You can see footage captured from people on the ground in the above video, with the crew due to fly higher than anyone since the Space Shuttle missions to the moon.