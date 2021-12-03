SpaceX’s record-breaking Starlink satellite launch lights up night sky above Florida

SpaceX set a new record for the number of rockets sent into space in a single year with its latest satellite launch on Thursday evening.

The latest Starlink mission saw another batch of internet satellites successfully delivered to low-Earth orbit, marking the 27th launch of 2021.

Footage shot from the ground shows the rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral in Florida, lighting up the night sky as it moves across shot.

SpaceX had previously achieved 26 successful rocket launches in 2020.

Sign up to our newsletters here.