SpaceX launches its 22nd resupply mission to the International Space Station. The company used a new rocket in the launch, the Falcon 9, that has never been flown before. The Falcon 9 is carrying more than two tons of supplies to the orbiting space station. Those supplies include items for the crew and scientific equipment such as solar arrays to be installed by the astronauts during spacewalks. The Falcon 9 rocket, also carrying the Dragon spacecraft, blasted off on its maiden voyage from Cape Canaveral in Florida.