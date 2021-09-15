Inspiration4, Elon Musk’s SpaceX all-civilian mission is being launched into orbit. The launch window opens at 1am on Thursday morning UK time, or 8pm local eastern time. It is open for five hours, meaning that it will be delayed if the team are not able to launch in that window. After launch, the team will spend three days in space conducting experiments and experiencing Earth at a distance. They will then fall back down to Earth, landing in the ocean for a splashdown. If the mission is a success, it will mark a major step forward for space tourism.