Crew-3 is getting ready to cement the next SpaceX human launch success story in October.

Early Wednesday, Nasa, SpaceX and European Space Agency managers gave an overview of the upcoming mission, set to lift off to the international space station on Halloween weekend.

Nasa astronauts and mission specialists will launch on the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The astronauts are scheduled for a long-duration science mission aboard the orbiting laboratory, living and working as part of what is expected to be a seven-member crew.