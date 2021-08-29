SpaceX has successfully launched another Falcon 9 rocket into orbit carrying a Dragon cargo capsule on a resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The Falcon 9 rocket took to the skies from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center at 3:37 a.m. EDT (1729 GMT) carrying more than 4,800 lbs. (2,177 kilograms) of fresh supplies and experimental hardware such as a robotic arm for the astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Andy Tran of SpaceX said: “That is the 90th successful landing of an orbital class rocket and the very first for our newest drone ship, ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas,’”.