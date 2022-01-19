SpaceX rocket carries satellites into orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from the Kennedy Space Centern in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Tuesday night, carrying the next batch of 49 Starlink satellites for the company’s internet satellite constellation system.

The Falcon 9 rocket had previously been used to launch Crew Demo-2, ANASIS-II, CRS-21, Transporter-1, and five Starlink missions.

It was SpaceX’s third launch of 2022, having broken its own launch record in 2021 for the number of orbital launches in a calendar year.

SpaceX confirmed on Twitter that the 49 satellites were successfully deployed.

