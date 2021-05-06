SpaceX has successfully launched and landed a Starship rocket for the first time without exploding.

The completion of the high-altitude flight test of Starship SN15 marks a major milestone in Elon Musk’s ambitions to send humans to Mars.

The high-altitude flight took place on Wednesday at SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility in Texas, where development of new Starship prototypes is already underway.

SpaceX confirmed that the test had been a success, with CEO Elon Musk describing the landing as “nominal”.

SpaceX shared a live stream of the Starship SN15 test, though poor weather conditions meant much of it was hidden by cloud.