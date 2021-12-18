Families in Spain face eviction threats before Christmas

Families in Spain are faced with eviction threats that might leave them homeless on the week of Christmas.

This is the latest evidence of Spain’s housing issues, which become more and more unaffordable every year.

The government in the Catalonia region is trying to solve the problem by introducing rent control.

However, this action by the government has not solved the problem many families are facing.

The Tenants Union of Catalonia says decades of failing to provide affordable housing has altered Spanish society.