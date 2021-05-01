Enormous dust clouds have turned skies in Spain orange after a mass of hot air was pulled in from the Sahara desert.

The capital Madrid, along with resort towns in the southeast, are bearing the brunt of the dust, which has been driven in from the Mediterranean.

Skies above those towns and cities have been tinged Blade Runner orange, making for spectacular viewing.

Areas as far west as the Canary Islands in the Atlantic and the Balearic Islands are also being impacted.

