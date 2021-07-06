Scientists have developed a small, scurrying robot based on nature’s humble cockroach – with almost as much speed and un-squashability as its biological equivalent.

About the size of a postage stamp, the as-yet-unnamed robot can move at a speed of 20 body lengths per second – and take the stress of up to a million times its own weight.

Like the natural equivalent, this robot cockroach can withstand being stood on by a human, a weight around the equivalent of 60 kilograms.