Rolls-Royce has released its latest aviation innovation - the world’s fastest all-electric plane.

The Spirit of Innovation aircraft reached maximum speeds of 387.4mph during a test flight setting a new speed record by smashing the existing one by 132mph.

All of the data has been submitted to the Federation Aeronautique Internationale which controls the world aeronautical records, for confirmation.

The all-electric aircraft achieved 330mph over 15km (9.3 miles), some 182mph faster than the previous record.

Spirit of Innovation also broke the fastest time to climb to 3,000 metres by 60 seconds, achieving a time of 202 seconds.

