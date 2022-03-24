Martin Lewis shares ‘instinctive’ break down of Rishi Sunak’s spring statement

Martin Lewis has shared his “instinctive” response to Rishi Sunak’s spring statement.

The Money Saving Expert has broken down the key points of the chancellor’s mini-Budget, while also confirming the salary an individual needs to earn to be worse off following the announcement.

Lewis claims that if you earn between £9,600 and £35,000 annually, you will either not pay any more national insurance than you currently do, or if you’re on the lower end you’ll pay less.

Anyone earning above £35,000 is expected to pay more.

