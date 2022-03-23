Watch live as Rishi Sunak arrives at Downing Street ahead of spring statement

Boris Johnson is chairing a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street ahead of today's spring statement.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be amongst those present before he delivers his mini-Budget at the dispatch box in Parliament later on Wednesday.

It's expected Mr Sunak will promise “security” to cash-strapped families as he announces a fresh package of measures to tackle the cost of living crisis.

He has been under intense pressure in recent weeks to take action to help households with the rocketing cost of essentials, an issue affecting millions across the UK.

