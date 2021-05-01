Squatters occupy London mansion ‘owned by Russian oligarch’ in protest of Ukraine war

Squatters have taken over a London mansion, allegedly owned by a Russian oligarch.

The bold takeover of the Belgravia property is in protest of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

At least five squatters, thought to be from the activist group London Makhnovists, have claimed the property “belongs to Ukrainian refugees”.

They hung a Ukrainian flag from a window and a banner reading: “this property has been liberated”.

