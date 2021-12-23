Chilling footage shows the moment police arrested a man after he stabbed his younger brother to death because he shouted at the family dog.

William Campbell knifed younger brother Samuel in the chest after they argued in their mum’s back garden.

Police and ambulance crews scrambled to the house in Silksworth, Sunderland, where they found Samuel lying in a pool of blood on June 18.

Bodycam footage shows Campbell calmly admitting he stabbed his brother “out of rage” claiming he was “coming for him”.

