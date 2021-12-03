Stacey Abrams has said it is “vital” that Congress passes voting rights laws as she prepares to make a second bid to become Georgia’s governor.

A day after she announced she would be contesting for the governor’s mansion in 2024, the 47-year-old said it was essential Congress passed laws that made voting fairer.

Mrs Abrams said that in 2018 she watched as her opponent, Republican Brian Kemp, was able to win by less than two per cent of the vote, following what she said was “egregious” voter suppression.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here