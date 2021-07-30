A staged funeral procession was held in Belfast at the UK government’s plan to end all prosecutions for those involved in the Troubles.

Paul McIlwain, whose son was murdered two decades ago as a part of the Troubles has branded these plans as “disgusting” – in a move that has also been opposed by the Irish government.

The protesters wore white masks and black top hats as they carried a coffin bearing the word ‘justice’ to the gates of the Stormont assembly.