A man attempts to force himself into a woman's apartment.

In the horror clip, the woman rushes to open her New York apartment's front door.

Seconds before closing the door, the stalker - wearing a white vest and blue jeans - sprints down the hallway. and directly towards her.

The woman manages to shut it only milliseconds before he attempts to force his way in.

He pulls at the door handle and pushes the bell before turning and walking away.

Police are offering a $3500 reward for the man they say followed the 50-year-old to her Bronx home at 2am on 23 September.