Star Hobson: Savannah Brockhill blames child for 16-month-old's injuries during 999 call

Savannah Brockhill, 28, blamed a little boy for the injuries 16-month-old Star Hobson sustained that led to her death.

Brockhill was today found guilty of Star's murder.

Star's mother Frankie Smith, 20, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of a child.

In audio released by Police, Brockhill says she heard a "bang" before rushing into the living room.

"I came out and the little lad's stood there and the little girl's on the floor and she was crying and then she was sick," Brockhill added.

"Now she's just gone a little bit floppy, to be honest with you."

