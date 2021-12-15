Woman who murdered 16-month-old Star Hobson sentenced to minimum of 25 years in prison

The woman who murdered 16-month-old Star Hobson has been told she must serve a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Star had endured a campaign of physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her mother Frankie Smith, 20, and her lover Savannah Brockhill, 28.

The pair managed to fend off police and social workers despite five referrals from concerned family members.

Today, Brockhill was jailed for a minimum of 25 years while Smith was sentenced to eight years for causing or allowing Star's death.

