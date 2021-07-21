Sir Keir Starmer branded Boris Johnson a confusion “super spreader” during an attack on the prime minister’s plan to introduce Covid-19 vaccine ID cards.

“I remember when he used to say he’d ‘eat’ an ID card if he ever had to produce one, now he’s introducing them,” the Labour leader said during PMQs. “So Mr Speaker, when it comes to creating confusion, the prime minister is a super spreader.”

Mr Starmer then questioned why the ID cards will only be introduced in six weeks’ time, rather than immediately.

“It’s only fair to the younger generation,” Mr Johnson replied.