Sir Keir Starmer goaded Boris Johnson as he urged the prime minister to resign, suggesting the "party is over".

During PMQs, Johnson confirmed he attended a lockdown-breaking No 10 party with his staff but insisted he thought it was a "work event".

The Labour leader, however, was not content with the PM's explanation, ripping apart his defence.

"The only question is, will the British public kick him out, will his own party kick him out, or will he do the decent thing and resign?" Starmer asked.

