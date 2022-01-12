Keir Starmer demands Boris Johnson resigns after PM admits attending lockdown party

Sir Keir Starmer has demanded Boris Johnson resigns as prime minister after admitting his attendance to a lockdown-breaking Downing Street party.

During PMQs, Johnson confirmed he gathered in the garden of No 10 with his staff, but insisted he thought it was a "work event".

The Labour leader, however, was not content with the PM's explanation and apology, ripping apart his defence and calling for him to resign.

“When the whole country was locked down, he was hosting boozy parties in Downing Street... is he now going to do the decent thing and resign?” Starmer asked.

