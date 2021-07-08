Sir Keir Starmer has accused Boris Johnson of letting in the Delta variant by leaving the “back door open.”

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the leader of the opposition also openly branded the strain the “Johnson variant,” criticising the prime minister’s handling of the Covid pandemic.

“The only reason we’re in restrictions today is because Boris Johnson left that door open and the Delta variant has now taken hold,” Starmer said while discussing the government’s failure to close the border with India in early April.

“That’s why we’re calling it the Johnson variant, because he let it in.”