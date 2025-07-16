Sir Keir Starmer has been grilled by a Labour MP over whether the government will impose sanctions on Israel to “stop the genocide”.

Speaking to the prime minister from the Commons on Wednesday (16 July), Imran Hussain said that Israel is committing “war crimes” by “killing Palestinian children as they queue for food”.

“Our government quite rightly imposes thousands of sanctions on Russia for its war crimes in Ukraine. How many more horrors must be witnessed before the prime minister acts with the same scale of sanctions against Israel to stop this genocide?,” the Bradford MP said.

Sir Keir responded by saying he is “appalled” by scenes in Gaza and said investigations into reports of civilians being killed must be “transparently” carried out.