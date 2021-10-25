Sir Keir Starmer was asked if Angela Rayner is still his “best girl” after reports she has been “sidelined” following her “Tory scum” comments.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the Labour leader said those claims are “not true”.

“Every Sunday I get all the newspapers and faithfully go through them and read lots of things that are apparently happening but bare no relation to the truth,” Mr Starmer explained.

In response, GMB host Richard Madeley awkwardly asked the leader of the opposition if Reyner is still his “best girl”.

