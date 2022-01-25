Watch live as State Department holds briefing on Russia-Ukraine crisis

US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price is holding a news briefing on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Tuesday (25 January).

Tensions are continuing to rise in eastern Europe, with around 100,000 Russian troops stationed on the border of the two countries in recent weeks.

President Joe Biden has already put 8,500 US soldiers on alert and has said there is “total unanimity” with European leaders over the build-up of Russian forces.

The West has also promised “unprecedented” sanctions against Russia if it were to invade in any form.

