President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union address

President Joe Biden is delivering a speech to Congress in the annual State of the Union address.

The US President will speak about Ukraine and crime among other topics.

The address is President Biden's first official State of the Union, which comes at a critical time in his presidency - with foreign policy, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the fore.

Biden is also expected to tout recent achievements, such as nominating the first Black woman to the US Supreme Court and the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

