Labour’s Kim Leadbeater held off tough competition to win Thursday’s Batley and Spen by-election.

After a bitterly-fought contest, Leadbeater secured 13,296 votes, beating Conservative Party candidate Ryan Stephenson by a majority of just 323.

The result means Labour successfully hold the seat following the resignation of previous MP Tracy Brabin, who was elected Mayor of West Yorkshire in May.

Following the by-election, the state of the House of Commons remains as it was, with 363 Conservative MPs and 199 Labour MPs currently sitting alongside representatives from eight other parties.