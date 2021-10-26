A heroic state trooper saved the life of a choking toddler by giving him a series of back blows on the side of a highway in Miami.

Dashcam footage shared by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) shows Trooper Mathieu approaching the worried family, before crouching down to perform the back blows until the one-year-old child regained consciousness.

Following his quick-thinking actions, the family were immediately relieved.

“Trooper Mathieu’s first aid training immediately kicked in as he jumped into action,” FHP Miami wrote on social media, posting the video.

