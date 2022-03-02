Key moments: State of the Union 2022

President Joe Biden has delivered his first State of the Union address to Congress, focussing first on America and its allies' response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Many members of Congress wore blue or yellow to honour the people of Ukraine, attacked last week by Russian troops.

President Biden spoke for one hour and two minutes and at times received bipartisan standing applause.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert heckled the president during the speech, yelling “build the wall, build the wall”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.