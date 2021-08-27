Gunman opens fire on Staten Island hair salon

New York City Police Department are appealing for information after a gunman fired multiple shots into a Staten Island hair salon on Wednesday. In the footage, two individuals can be seen making their way towards Busosso African Hair Braiding before one of them fires their gun at the window, striking two females aged 17 and 35. The pair then fled the scene after customers inside the salon ran for cover. Both individuals are wanted for assault, with investigators offering up to $3,500 (£2,542) for information which leads to their arrest.