Labour’s Stella Creasy strapped her baby to herself to speak in the Commons chamber.

The Walthamstow MP said: “In order to speak I have had to abandon my baby proxy leave vote or else be reprimanded by the House authorities for speaking in the chamber, making Parliament one of the few workplaces in this country where, when a new mother comes in for a ‘keep in touch day’, she is rebuked, not supported."

After congratulating her on the “impeccable behaviour of her infant”, Jacob Rees-Mogg said MPs are “officeholders rather than employees”.

“We have different rights and different privileges against employees,” he added.