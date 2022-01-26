Joe Biden speaks to journalists as Stephen Breyer set to retire from Supreme Court

Joe Biden urged reporters to have patience as they asked him to speak about Stephen Breyer’s retirement.

The Supreme Court justice is yet to make an official announcement on his decision to step down, however, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has already appeared to confirm the plans.

Despite that, Biden has urged journalists to wait for an official statement, adding he will be “happy” to talk about the situation later.

“There has been no announcement from Justice Breyer,” he told reporters.

“Let him make whatever statement he’s gonna make. And I’ll be happy to talk about it later.”

