Joe Biden to nominate Breyer replacement by end of February

The name of the person who will fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement will be made public by the end of February, President Joe Biden has announced.

President Biden announced the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer which gives him an opportunity to replace one of the court’s three liberals.

Democrats had hoped Mr Breyer would retire while they hold the majority in the Senate before the 2022 midterm elections, since Republicans are expected to win the majority.

