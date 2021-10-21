US lawmakers in the House of Representatives have supported holding Steve Bannon in criminal contempt for defying subpoenas issued by the select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol insurrection.

Mr Bannon, a top aide of former President Donald Trump, was summoned to testify but refused to do so.

His lawyers had argued that communications involving the ex-president are protected but after being convicted, the right-wing media executive could face a fine and a prison sentence.

The matter will now be referred to the justice department, which has the final say on bringing charges against Mr Bannon.

