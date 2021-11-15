Steve Bannon expected to turn himself in to authorities after being indicted over Capitol riot

Steve Bannon is understood to be turning himself in to authorities on Monday, after being indicted over his refusal to provide information to a committee investigating the US Capitol attack. The former White House chief strategist and Trump ally is charged with two counts of contempt of Congress, after failing to comply with a subpoena.

The select committee's letter to Mr Bannon, sent in September, cites comments made a day before the insurrection, when he reportedly said "all hell is going to break loose tomorrow".

If found guilty, Mr Bannon faces a $100,000 fine and up to a year's imprisonment.