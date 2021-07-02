Dashcam footage shows a police chase on the streets of Illinois after a man stole an ambulance, eventually crashing it into a ditch.

The vehicle was stolen from St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL, at around 1:15am on Thursday morning.

Police followed the ambulance, which reached speeds of 70mph, for one minute before it smashed into another car.

The stolen vehicle can then be seen crashing through a guardrail and flipping into a ditch. The driver was arrested at the scene.