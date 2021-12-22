Thousands gather at Stonehenge for winter solstice celebration

Thousands of people gathered at Stonehenge on Wednesday morning to celebrate the annual winter solstice. The event, which marks the first sunrise after the longest night of the year, saw 2,500 people visit the World Heritage site in Salisbury - the largest gathering at the 5,000-year-old location since the start of the pandemic. The festivities were also watched by over 55,000 people worldwide, with Druids and Pagans amongst those who marked the occasion. English Heritage’s Jennifer Davies said it was "lovely" to reach the milestone.

