Keir Starmer meets people affected by Storm Arwen in Northumberland

Sir Keir Starmer visits Hadston House youth and community projects in Hadston, Northumberland, to meet people affected by Storm Arwen, many of whom were without power until this week.

The Labour leader was seen speaking to families and boxing up supplies to hand out to those affected by the storm.

Families in the area were using candles to light their homes after the storm with police going door-to-door to check on those in need and offer assistance.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here